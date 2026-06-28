CPD: Shooting in CUF leaves one in critical condition, suspect at large

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a shooting left one person in critical condition in CUF Sunday evening, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

At approximately 6:16 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Halstead Street and Kottman Street for reports of a crash.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound..

The victim was transported to UC Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition, police said.

Police said the suspect fled the scene and remains at large.

This is an ongoing investigation.