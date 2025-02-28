Watch Now
CPD: Man taken to hospital after being shot in CUF

Katie Cepero | WCPO photographer
Cincinnati police investigate after a man was shot on Riddle Road on Friday.
CINCINNATI — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting near the University of Cincinnati in CUF, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

It happened just after 8 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Riddle Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. CPD said the man had life-threatening injuries.

Officers have not made any arrests in connection to the shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

