CPD: Man shot by an officer in Walnut Hills parking lot

CINCINNATI — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot by a police officer in Walnut Hills, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

CPD said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers responded to reports of a man with a knife and a firearm in a residential parking lot off Gilbert Avenue.

Police Chief Teresa Theetge said that when officers arrived, an incident occurred that led one officer to discharge their firearm.

The man was shot in the hip, Theetge said. She added that the hospital informed police the man is expected to recover.

Investigators have not yet interviewed the man at the hospital, according to Theetge.

The investigation remains in its early stages, but Theetge said officers recovered a knife at the scene.

No officers were injured in the incident, she said.