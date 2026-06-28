CPD: 2 hospitalized after shooting in Mt. Airy, suspect at large

CINCINNATI — Two people have been hospitalized following a shooting in Mt. Airy Saturday night, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

At approximately 11 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 2000 block of High Forest Lane, according to police.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered two people — a man and a woman — suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals.

Officers said the shooting began as a carjacking.

At this time, the suspect is at large and believed to be driving a gray Toyota Camry.

This is an ongoing investigation.

