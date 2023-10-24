Court docs: Woman locks Hamilton County judge in a home, cuts him as he tried to leave

CINCINNATI — A woman has been charged with domestic violence after she allegedly locked a Hamilton County judge in his home and cut him with a knife over the weekend.

A court affidavit obtained by WCPO 9 says municipal court judge Theodore Berry told investigators that Elizabeth Dettmer locked him in their Springfield Township home on Saturday, locked his phone and car keys in a closet and that she cut his arm with a knife as he tried to leave.

"She is obsessive, jealous (and) I do not feel safe," Berry wrote in the affidavit.

Judge Berry didn't want to talk on camera about the incident, but did show WCPO 9 wounds on his arm.

Dettmer was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center on a domestic violence charge.