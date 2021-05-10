Court docs: Woman hid 2-year-old granddaughter's body in freezer

A South Fairmount woman hid the body of her two-year-old granddaughter in a cooler, according to police. The circumstances of the girl’s death have not been disclosed.

LaTonya Austin, 42, stands charged with gross abuse of a corpse. Court documents based on police testimony claim she “placed the deceased body of her granddaughter…into multiple trash bags, then placed the bags into a cooler” on April 9, 2021.

Austin wouldn’t be arrested until May 9. She is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.