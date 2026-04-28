Court docs: 18-year-old threatened to kill principal, drive car into Lakota West High School

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — An 18-year-old is facing charges after threatening to kill people at Lakota West High School, according to Butler County court documents.

Ashton Zihan Zhao admitted to officers that he planned on driving his vehicle into the high school, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Butler County Area Courts.

Court documents allege that Zhao "specifically expressed the desire to kill the school principal and counselor."

Zhao is facng a charge of making a terroristic threat, according to court documents.

According to the complaint, the threats were made at Dayton Brick Shop, on Cincinnati-Dayton Road in West Chester.

Zhao made the threats on Sunday, court docs say, and he was arrested Monday.