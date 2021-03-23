Court docs: Westwood mother, her husband tried to hide her son's body in their home

CINCINNATI — A mother and her husband tried to hide the body of her son in their Westwood home by covering his body with clothes and sealing the room to conceal odors while his body decomposed, according to court documents.

Kenya Stallworth, 39, and her husband, Robert Robb, 35, are charged with gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in the death of 19-year-old Dominic Allen. Allen had been missing since September when police found his body in the couple's home on Fenton Avenue, court documents said.

Dominic's father, Marcus Allen, said he learned his son was missing when Robb called him to tell him.

"She waited 10 days to file a police report. Then she stated that he wasn't going to file a report because she thought I was going to do it," Marcus Allen said.

He said he talked to his son's friend, who told him he hadn't seen Dominic since Sept. 24. Marcus Allen said 72 days went by before Dominic was found inside Robb and Stallworth's home; it would take another seven months before the body was positively identified.

"My whole world has changed. I'm hurt," Marcus Allen said. "I done lost my son, my twin, my oldest boy. That's my daughter's best friend. I really can't explain how I feel. I'm angry."

A complaint filed on Dec. 5 says “John Doe” died in a bedroom of the home and that the couple tried to hide the body by “placing clothing on the deceased, sealing the bedroom and attempting to dissipate any odors while allowing the body to decompose.” Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco confirmed on Tuesday that her office used DNA testing to identify the body as Dominic Allen's.

In October, Cincinnati police asked for the public's help in locating Allen, who went missing after visiting a friend on Sept. 26.

Cincinnati police believe Allen died around the time he went missing, but the cause of death and other related details have not been disclosed, the Associated Press reported.

The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating Allen's death as a homicide. A spokesperson for CPD said the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be filed against Robb and Stallworth.