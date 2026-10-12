Cincinnati police: Man indicted on attempted rape charges after 10-year investigation

CINCINNATI — A Hamilton County Grand Jury has indicted a 24-year-old man on multiple charges, including attempted rape, following a 10-year investigation.

According to the Cincinnati Police Department, this stems from an incident that happened on April 21, 2016, when two officers responded to Wabash Avenue for reports of an attempted rape at gunpoint. At the time, police said they could not identify the suspect.

Cincinnati police said that on Aug. 19, 2026, Personal Crimes reopened the investigation after receiving a CODIS hit from the Hamilton County Coroner's Laboratory.

Over 10 years later, on Oct. 8, 2026, Neziah Gibson was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of attempted rape, aggravated robbery, and gross sexual imposition, according to police.

Cincinnati police said Gibson was 14 at the time of the incident.

Gibson is booked at The Madison Correction Institute on unrelated charges, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call 513-765-1212.