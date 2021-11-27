1 injured in shooting at Oakley IHOP

CINCINNATI — Officers are investigating a shooting at an IHOP in the Oakley neighborhood Friday night.

Cincinnati Police Captain Brian Norris said shot were fired at the IHOP on Marburg Ave. at around 7:45 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they saw a car leaving the area en route to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police followed the car to the hospital. One man was brought in with a gunshot wound. He is expected to be OK.

Cincinnati Police responding to a shots fired call near the Oakley IHOP at 745pm. When officers get there—they find a victim taking off for UC Medical Center.



Businesses surrounding the restaurant are operating under normal business hours. Police have been at the scene for several hours collecting evidence as they begin searching for a shooter. Bullet holes could be seen in IHOP's glass.

