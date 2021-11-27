Cincinnati Police: 1 in custody after 5-year-old injured in shooting

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police said one person is in custody after a child was shot at the Villages at Roll Hill.

Police said a 5-year-old had minor injuries after being shot in the arm Saturday afternoon. The child was treated on scene and was not taken to the hospital.

Investigators are looking for casings in the area, and one suspect is in custody. Police did not provide information on what led to the shooting.

ALSO HAPPENING NOW - @CincyPD tell @wcpo a 5-year-old was shot in the arm in the Villages of Roll Hill. Injuries are called “very minor,” the child was treated on scene. Police say one person is in custody. pic.twitter.com/uEhdKkuYkS — Evan Millward (@EvanMillward) November 27, 2021

The shooting happened about an hour after a shooting at a Walmart Supercenter in the Westwood neighborhood. CPD confirmed they are investigating a homicide at the Walmart on Ferguson Road.

Less than one day before the shooting at Walmart, police responded to a shooting at an IHOP in Oakley. Police said one person was shot at an IHOP on Marburg Ave. Friday night. He is expected to be OK.

RELATED: 1 injured in shooting at Oakley IHOP

RELATED: Cincinnati Police investigate homicide at Westwood Walmart