Cincinnati murder suspect taken into custody in Florida

MIAMI — A Cincinnati man wanted for murder has been taken into custody by police in Miami, Fla., police said.

Jvonnie Chandler was arrested on Dec. 1 by the Miami Police Department on an outstanding warrant more than a month after police said he caused the death of 27-year-old Monty Reid in Paddock Hills.

Officers responded to a Cincinnati Fire Department fire station on Reading Road at around 7 p.m. on Oct. 11 after someone crashed into one of the garage doors. When they arrived, they found two people inside the car with gunshot wounds. A woman was taken to UC Medical Center, while the man — Monty Reid — was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Chandler caused Reid's death, saying in November he was wanted for murder, weapons under disability and drug trafficking. Officers shut down a two-block area downtown on Nov. 16 to search for Chandler after he was involved in a crash in the area. They never found him.

Chandler now awaits extradition to Cincinnati after his arrest in Florida.

