Cincinnati man gets 23 years for role in fatal Colorado shooting

Associated Press
8:12 AM, Sep 21, 2018

(L to R) Joshua Baker, Lawrence Greggs and Michael Gresham

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A 21-year-old Ohio man has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for his role in a deadly shooting in northern Colorado.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports Joshua Baker was sentenced Thursday after previously pleading guilty to aggravated robbery and being an accessory to a crime.

Judge Julie Field said Baker was less culpable than the others involved in robbing and killing Devon Smeltz in 2016, but he was still a "participant in those choices."

Baker's co-defendant, Lawrence Greggs, the shooter, was sentenced to 80 years in prison. Another co-defendant, Michael Gresham, received 57 years.

Greggs, Gresham and Baker drove from Cincinnati to meet Smeltz on Aug. 26, 2016, reportedly to buy cocaine. The deal ended in Smeltz's death in a parking lot near Fort Collins.

