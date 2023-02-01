Cincinnati man accused of lying for COVID relief funds indicted on wire fraud charges

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has been indicted on wire fraud charges after officials said he lied to receive thousands in COVID relief funds.

Willie Boyce, 41, was in prison in Hamilton County from March 2018 to September 2020. In April 2021, officials said Boyce applied for two Paycheck Protection Program loans, claiming he provided taxi and ridesharing services during the time he was incarcerated.

In his application, Boyce claimed he earned $98,500 in 2019. He also used the halfway house he was released to as the business address and submitted a forged bank statement.

District attorney Kenneth L. Parker said Boyce received more than $40,700 in relief funds in early May 2021. He then spent that money on purchases at Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Delta Airlines.

Boyce, who is currently in prison on state charges, is facing four counts of wire fraud.