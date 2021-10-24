5 injured in 3 shootings across Cincinnati Saturday

CINCINNATI — Five people were hospitalized after three separate shootings in Cincinnati Saturday.

Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of W. McMicken Ave and Mohawk Place in Over-the-Rhine around 7:15 p.m. Officers found a 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to UC Medical Center, where he is currently stable.

Minutes later, officers responded to the report of a shooting on Kinney Avenue in Evanston just after 7:30 p.m. The victim had already been taken to the hospital and underwent surgery. There are no updates on his condition.

Three people were taken to the hospital after police said a gray Nissan drove up to another car in the parking lot of Urban Air Adventure Park in Oakley and began shooting around 9:45 p.m. Police said the victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK. The shooting is considered an isolated interest, saying there is no threat to the public.

Police are investigating all shootings, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call 513-352-3040 or leave a tip online.

