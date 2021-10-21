Watch
Shooting prompts 30-minute lockdown at Walnut Hills High School

Staff Photo/Mariel Carbone
Harvard Avenue crime scene
Posted at 2:15 PM, Oct 21, 2021
CINCINNATI — Walnut Hills High School was on lockdown for 30 minutes on Thursday, Oct. 21 after two males were shot in a nearby neighborhood.

The drive-by shooting is reported to have happened on the 3100 block of Harvard Avenue. The victims were transported to University of Cincinnati Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter was traveling in a four-door gray Honda Civic, traveling east-bound down Harvard Avenue. The car had a sun roof. Someone in the vehicle fired multiple shots as they traveled down the street. Police don't know if the victims were targeted and are still investigating.

Police told WCPO's Mariel Carbone they don't know if the shooting is connected to other recent shootings in the neighborhood, like the two that occurred last week.

Walnut Hills High School has been locked down multiple times this year because of shootings in nearby neighborhoods.

This story will be updated as WCPO confirms details.

