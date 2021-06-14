23-year-old faces two murder charges a week apart

CINCINNATI — There was no need for an arrest when Cincinnati police formally charged 23-year-old Javonte Smith with murder for the shooting death of 41-year-old Terrance Owensby. Smith was already in jail on a different murder charge — one that happened a little over a week after Owensby’s death.

According to court documents and news releases, police believe Smith fatally shot Owensby in Over-the-Rhine on May 25 and killed 49-year-old Randy Billings in CUF on June 3.

He would be arrested on the day of Billings’ death and taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center, where he was still being held on a $1 million bond Monday afternoon.