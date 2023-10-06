16-year-old arrested, charged with murder of 15-year-old after Bond Hill double shooting

CINCINNATI — A 16-year-old has been charged with murder one week after a double shooting in Bond Hill that took the life of 15-year-old Jamir Thompkins.

Officers responded to the Sunoco gas station in the 4900 block of Paddock Road on Sept. 28 for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, police found two teenage boys shot in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting.

One teen was taken to the hospital. Thompkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

CPD's Homicide Unit along with officers from the Crime Gun Intelligence Center arrested and charged a 16-year-old with the murder of Thompkins.

Thompkins' brother, Quay Stone, said he was one week away from his 16th birthday.

Maddy Schmidt

"I feel like nobody can ever replace him," Stone said. "He made me happy in every way. He graduated was making his way to high school. I'm so proud of him I can't even cry, I'm happy he's in a better place. I will forever love him."

Thompkins' mother has created a GoFundMe to help cover the teen's funeral costs. You can donate here.

Police said its investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.