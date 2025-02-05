Watch Now
1 person dead and 5 wounded in shooting at Ohio cosmetics warehouse

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — One person has died and five others were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night at a cosmetics warehouse in Ohio, officials said.

The victims have been transported to hospitals and the suspect is no longer believed to be at the building, said Josh Poland, a spokesperson for the city of New Albany.

New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones described the shooting just before 11 p.m. as a “targeted type of attack” and said officials don't believe the suspect poses a general threat to the public.

“We have a person of interest and we’re looking to locate them and bring them into custody," he said during a press conference. A firearm was found at the scene.

The shooting happened at the warehouse of a company that makes products including cosmetics and toiletries. Police did not immediately provide a motive for the shooting or the conditions of those wounded.

About 150 people were evacuated to a neighboring building, according to Jones.

