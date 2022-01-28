Partnership provides 175K COVID test kits to Ohioans in underserved communities

CINCINNATI — A new partnership between the Ohio Department of Health and the Rockefeller Foundation is making 175,000 rapid COVID-19 test kits available for home delivery to families in traditionally underserved communities.

ODH announced the new program Friday. The Foundation’s Project Access COVID Tests (Project ACT) is working with six states, including Ohio, to connect people with the tests.

Project ACT will determine which communities are eligible for the rapid tests based on recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state data.

“As the rapid test shortage is felt across the nation, this partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation will increase access to tests for those at high risk and help reduce spread in our communities,” ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said in a statement.

Ohio has purchased 5.6 million COVID-19 test kits in its response to the pandemic and announced earlier this month, due to the shortage of tests available, it would prioritize distribution to K-12 schools, colleges and universities.

“We need all-hands-on-deck to get more tests to more people, as soon as possible,” said Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, president of The Rockefeller Foundation. “At a time when too many people cannot access COVID-19 testing, we are proud to bring together partners from across society to empower Americans with the support and information they need to keep themselves safe and healthy.”

For more information about the program and to see if you are eligible to receive the tests click here.

