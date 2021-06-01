Ohio's COVID-19 health orders lift at midnight. Here's what you need to know

CINCINNATI — Nearly 15 months ago, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a range of pandemic-related health orders that directly impacted nearly all aspects of everyday life across the state.

On Wednesday, nearly all of those rules are set to expire, but that doesn't mean you should throw away your face masks just yet.

DeWine announced his plans to roll back the health orders during a May 12 news conference, when he touted the state's rising vaccination rate and falling case rate.

What Ohioans need to know

Orders being lifted Wednesday will include Ohio's mask mandate, social distancing and capacity-limit rules imposed by the state, but DeWine emphasized that it will remain up to businesses and local school districts to decide whether they will continue those requirements.

Those restrictions will remain in place for nursing homes and assisted living facilities, DeWine said.

"For those who are not vaccinated, the virus is just as dangerous as ever," he said on the 12th. "In fact, because the new variant is more contagious, the virus is really more dangerous than ever."

The following week, the governor also acknowledged the continued risk for immunocompromised people who cannot receive any of the COVID-19 vaccines.

"When their doctors say they can take it, we make that available to them. We also continue to recommend that they wear masks when they're out in public facing other people," he said.