LIVE: Beshear gives Kentucky COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear is holding a briefing on Kentucky's COVID-19 response Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Watch live below:

Since vaccines first arrived in December, Kentucky has vaccinated more than 1 million individuals against COVID-19, with a record 142,000 new persons vaccinated in the last week. As of Monday, 33% of all vaccines have gone to people 70 and older, and 70% of all vaccines have been given to people 50 and older.

Since last March, 416,610 Kentuckians have tested positive for COVID-19 and 5,005 have died of the virus. The state's positivity rate is now 3.99%.

To honor those lost to the coronavirus pandemic, Beshear said a permanent memorial will be erected at the Kentucky capitol. With more than 5,000 lives now lost to COVID-19, more Kentuckians have died from the virus than died in combat during World War I, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Gulf War combined.

“The memorial will remind future generations of the hardships the entire commonwealth endured during this difficult time and the sacrifices we made to overcome it," Beshear said Monday.

COVID-19 cases and test positivity have declined over the last nine weeks, the governor said Monday. As conditions improve, Beshear said Kentucky can begin lifting restrictions including limits on private gatherings.

Hospitalizations continue to decline. Currently, 464 Kentuckians are hospitalized for COVID-19, with 114 people in intensive care units and 67 on ventilators.

NKY Health reports 668 active coronavirus cases in Boone, Campbell, Grant and Kenton counties, and 39,065 people have recovered from the virus Tuesday. Since the pandemic began, 296 Northern Kentuckians have died from the virus. Track the spread on Kentucky's COVID-19 incidence rate map.

