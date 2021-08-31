Lebanon Schools closed until Sept 7 because of rising number of COVID-19 quarantines

LEBANON, Ohio — Lebanon School District is taking steps to get their COVID-19 situation under control.

In an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus among staff and students, school administrators recommended schools be closed for the rest of the week at a meeting Monday night. Classes will not be held in the Lebanon school district until Tuesday, September 7.

At the meeting, administrators said the district has 919 students involved in the quarantine process as of 4:00 p.m. Monday afternoon. There are currently 25 reported cases or potential cases of students or staff who are waiting for test results.

Currently, Lebanon High School has 290 students in quarantine – 242 will be eligible to return to class on Tuesday, September 7.

One reason given for the closure of the schools is the loss of instruction and the effect on the staff’s ability to educate students.

