Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear announces 4th coronavirus-related death

Editor’s note: With our coronavirus coverage, our goal is not to alarm you but to equip you with the information you need. We will try to keep things in context and focus on helping you make decisions. See a list of resources and frequently asked questions here.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear announced that a fourth person in the state of Kentucky has died from the COVID-19 virus in his news conference Monday evening.

Beshear identified the person as an 82-year-old woman who had underlying health conditions.

The total number of positive tests in Kentucky as of Monday evening is 124, an increase of 21 since Sunday. The Northern Kentucky Health Department confirmed Monday there are 10 cases in the region; eight of are out of Kenton County, one is out of Boone County and another case is out of Campbell County.

At Monday's press conference, Beshear announced Kentucky's new hotline for citizens to report businesses or groups violating social distancing protocol at 1-833-KYSAFER (or 1-833-597-2337). The hotline is staffed from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

With the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet, Beshear also announced the launch of the Team Kentucky Fund, which provides "financial assistance to Kentuckians whose employment has been affected by COVID-19." You can make a tax-deductible donation to the Team Kentucky Fund here.

Kentucky now has a dedicated hotline to report social distancing violations. The number is 1-833-KYSAFER (5972337). #HealthyAtHome — NKY Health Dept (@nkyhealth) March 23, 2020

In addition, Beshear announced changes in mass layoff parameters, specifically that any employer with at least 50 employees laying off at least 15 is encouraged to file a claim on behalf of their employees through the E-Claims process.

On Sunday, the governor signed an executive ordered that by 8 p.m. Monday, all in-person retail businesses that are not "life-sustaining" must close until the end of the state of emergency. Grocery stores, pharmacies and other essential businesses outlined here will remain open.

Watch Beshear's press conference in the player below: