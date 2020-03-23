Beshear orders non-essential retail stores closed at 8 p.m. Monday

Editor’s note: With our coronavirus coverage, our goal is not to alarm you but to equip you with the information you need. We will try to keep things in context and focus on helping you make decisions. See a list of resources and frequently asked questions here.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered all in-person, non-life-sustaining retail businesses in the state must close by 8 p.m. Monday night to curb the spread of coronavirus/COVID-19.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, pet stores, gas stations and other essential businesses, all outlined below, will remain open.

Retail businesses that are not “life-sustaining” can still provide local delivery and curbside service for online and phone orders, according to Beshear's order.

Essential retailers who do stay open must also follow social distancing and hygiene guidance from the state health department and the CDC “to the fullest extent practicable.”

Here is a breakdown of businesses considered "life-sustaining" in Beshear's executive order:

The following businesses will remain OPEN:

Food and beverage stores, including:

Grocery stores

Supermarkets

Specialty food stores

Meat markets

Fish and seafood markets

Fruit and vegetable markets

Beer, wine and liquor stores

Financial services, including:

Banks

Credit unions

Check-cashing

Wire transfer

Pharmacies and drug stores, gas stations, convenience stores, general merchandise stores including warehouse clubs and supercenters, pet and pet supplies stores and building material and garden equipment stores will also remain open.

Nothing in the order prohibits the sale of firearms or ammunition, though retailers are ordered to follow "social distancing" and hygiene protocols recommended by the state health department.

The following businesses will CLOSE at 8 p.m. on Monday, March 23 until the end of the state of emergency. While closed, businesses can still fill delivery and curbside to go orders made online and over the phone.



Automobile dealers (Note: Dealers may provide repair, parts and service, but showrooms must close.)

Other motor vehicle dealers

Furniture and home goods stores

Electronics and appliance stores

Cosmetics, beauty supplies and perfume stores

Optical goods stores

Other health and personal care stores

Clothing stores

Shoe stores

Jewelry, luggage, and leather goods stores

Sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument and book stores

Department stores

Florists

Office supplies, stationery and gift stores

Used merchandise stores

All other miscellaneous store retailers

Read the governor's full executive order here.

