Beshear orders non-essential retail stores closed at 8 p.m. Monday

Editor’s note: With our coronavirus coverage, our goal is not to alarm you but to equip you with the information you need. We will try to keep things in context and focus on helping you make decisions. See a list of resources and frequently asked questions here.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered all in-person, non-life-sustaining retail businesses in the state must close by 8 p.m. Monday night to curb the spread of coronavirus/COVID-19.
Grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, pet stores, gas stations and other essential businesses, all outlined below, will remain open.
Retail businesses that are not “life-sustaining” can still provide local delivery and curbside service for online and phone orders, according to Beshear's order.
Essential retailers who do stay open must also follow social distancing and hygiene guidance from the state health department and the CDC “to the fullest extent practicable.”
Here is a breakdown of businesses considered "life-sustaining" in Beshear's executive order:
The following businesses will remain OPEN:
Food and beverage stores, including:
- Grocery stores
- Supermarkets
- Specialty food stores
- Meat markets
- Fish and seafood markets
- Fruit and vegetable markets
- Beer, wine and liquor stores
Financial services, including:
- Banks
- Credit unions
- Check-cashing
- Wire transfer
Pharmacies and drug stores, gas stations, convenience stores, general merchandise stores including warehouse clubs and supercenters, pet and pet supplies stores and building material and garden equipment stores will also remain open.
Nothing in the order prohibits the sale of firearms or ammunition, though retailers are ordered to follow "social distancing" and hygiene protocols recommended by the state health department.
The following businesses will CLOSE at 8 p.m. on Monday, March 23 until the end of the state of emergency. While closed, businesses can still fill delivery and curbside to go orders made online and over the phone.
- Automobile dealers (Note: Dealers may provide repair, parts and service, but showrooms must close.)
- Other motor vehicle dealers
- Furniture and home goods stores
- Electronics and appliance stores
- Cosmetics, beauty supplies and perfume stores
- Optical goods stores
- Other health and personal care stores
- Clothing stores
- Shoe stores
- Jewelry, luggage, and leather goods stores
- Sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument and book stores
- Department stores
- Florists
- Office supplies, stationery and gift stores
- Used merchandise stores
- All other miscellaneous store retailers
Read the governor's full executive order here.