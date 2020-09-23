Kentucky sees 796 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths Wednesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced 796 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including 111 cases in children under age 18. The governor also reported five new virus-related deaths in Kentucky at a news briefing Wednesday afternoon.

With the new cases and more than 10,000 new tests Wednesday, Kentucky's coronavirus positivity rate now sits at 4.59%.

Kentucky has seen at least 63,517 total cases of COVID-19 and 1,124 as of Wednesday. So far, more than 11,480 people who had the virus have reportedly recovered. The governor said Kentucky has now administered close to 1.3 million coronavirus tests since the pandemic began.

NKY Health reported that 4,412 people across Boone, Kenton, Campbell and Grant counties have tested positive for COVID-19, and 92 people have reportedly died of the virus. The health department reports 744 active cases and 3,576 people who have recovered from coronavirus as of Wednesday.

As demonstrators gather in Louisville following a grand jury investigation into the March 13 police killing of Breonna Taylor, Beshear urged any Kentuckians planning to protest there or in other areas to wear a mask.

COVID-19 cases in schools

In Northern Kentucky schools as of the latest report Wednesday, Beechwood Elementary School (Beechwood Independent Schools) reported one active case of COVID-19. Campbell Ridge Elementary School (Campbell Co. Schools) reported one staffer tested positive for COVID-19, and Ft. Wright Elementary School (Kenton Co. Schools) also reported one staff case.

There are now five total active cases out of Diocese of Covington schools, including two student cases at Covington Catholic, one case at St. Paul Catholic School, one at St. Mary Catholic School and one at St. Patrick Catholic School in Maysville. Notre Dame Academy also reports one active COVID-19 case in a staff member.

Lindeman Elementary School, part of the Erlanger-Elsmere Independent School District, reported one COVID-19 case in a staff member.

Northern Kentucky University now reports 19 active COVID-19 cases in students as of the most recent report on Wednesday. Two students there have recovered from the virus, and the university has not reported any staff cases of COVID-19. Thomas More University also reported two active student cases and zero staff cases on its main campus, with an additional student case at its Center for Health Science in Edgewood. Gateway Community & Technical College reports one active staff case.

Where to find free COVID-19 testing

In Northern Kentucky, St. Elizabeth Healthcare and Covington's Gravity Diagnostics offers free, appointment-only drive-thru testing at 25 Atlantic Ave in Erlanger, the former Toyota HQ building off Mineola Pike.

The site is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. You will be able to collect your own sample without leaving your vehicle and receive results within three to five days.

Additionally, appointment-only drive-up testing is available through St. E at 7200 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria. The free testing site is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Schedule an appointment at those sites online at www.stelizabeth.com/covid-testing.To find all coronavirus testing locations near you, click here.