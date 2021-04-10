Kentucky rate of positive COVID cases declines again

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The rate of positive coronavirus cases fell again in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday.

Beshear’s office reported 744 new COVID-19 cases and a positivity rate of 2.79%.

“It’s encouraging to see our positivity rate decrease again, but we need to work even harder to make sure our weekly case numbers start decreasing again as well,” Beshear said in a news release. “Every Kentuckian 16 and older should get their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. It’s fast, it’s safe, it’s easy and you could save a life by doing so, maybe even your own life.”

Nine deaths were reported Friday, including five that occurred previously as the state continues auditing to find a comprehensive count of virus-related deaths. A total of 6,223 people have died since the pandemic began.