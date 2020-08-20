Kentucky AG: Gov can't close religious schools amid pandemic

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s attorney general has ruled that the state cannot force religious schools to close as long as they are following health recommendations put in place to protect against the coronavirus.

News outlets report that Attorney General Daniel Cameron wrote in the Wednesday opinion that a forced closure of religious schools by Gov. Andy Beshear would violate the U.S. Constitution and state law. The Courier-Journal reported that Beshear says “nobody is trying to close" compliant schools.

The ruling was requested by Republican state Sen. Wil Schroder. It comes after Beshear recommended Kentucky schools begin the year with online learning until Sept. 28.