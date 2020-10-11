Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Gov. Beshear and family under self-quarantine after coming in contact with COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
GOV.png
Posted at 1:53 PM, Oct 11, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-11 13:59:49-04

FRANKFORT, Ky — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and his family are self-quarantining after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19, the governor announced Sunday.

"One of my security detail who drove us late yesterday afternoon got a positive test back late last night," Beshear said in a video posted to YouTube Sunday afternoon. "So, we are doing what those tracers ask us and others to do. We're going to be quarantining until the department of public health says that we've completed what we need to."

Beshear said the security detail was the last person his family came in contact with before the start of their quarantine. He said no one in their family has tested positive for the virus.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New York reports first coronavirus-related death in state

Coronavirus

Coronavirus/COVID-19 Resources and Quick Facts

11:03 AM, Apr 13, 2020