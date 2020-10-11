Gov. Beshear and family under self-quarantine after coming in contact with COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and his family are self-quarantining after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19, the governor announced Sunday.

"One of my security detail who drove us late yesterday afternoon got a positive test back late last night," Beshear said in a video posted to YouTube Sunday afternoon. "So, we are doing what those tracers ask us and others to do. We're going to be quarantining until the department of public health says that we've completed what we need to."

Beshear said the security detail was the last person his family came in contact with before the start of their quarantine. He said no one in their family has tested positive for the virus.