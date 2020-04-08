Beshear: One person per household allowed to visit life-sustaining businesses at a time

Editor’s note: With our coronavirus coverage, our goal is not to alarm you but to equip you with the information you need. We will try to keep things in context and focus on helping you make decisions. See a list of resources and frequently asked questions here.

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Gov. Andy Beshear announced a new executive order Wednesday that would allow only one member of a household at a time inside life-sustaining businesses.

Beshear's order also prohibits door-to-door sale, which he says could cause the "honey bee" method of spreading the virus.

At Wednesday's press conference, Beshear announced there have been 1,346 total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kentucky, which is 204 new cases since Tuesday.

Beshear also reported eight new virus-related deaths for a total of 73 statewide.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department reported 168 confirmed cases in four of the region's counties Tuesday. That includes 13 total deaths, with no new deaths reported Wednesday.

