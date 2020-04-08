Menu

Beshear: One person per household allowed to visit life-sustaining businesses at a time

8 new deaths brings state total to 73
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear
Andy Beshear coronavirus press conference.PNG
Posted at 4:37 PM, Apr 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-08 20:23:59-04

Editor’s note: With our coronavirus coverage, our goal is not to alarm you but to equip you with the information you need. We will try to keep things in context and focus on helping you make decisions. See a list of resources and frequently asked questions here.

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Gov. Andy Beshear announced a new executive order Wednesday that would allow only one member of a household at a time inside life-sustaining businesses.

Beshear's order also prohibits door-to-door sale, which he says could cause the "honey bee" method of spreading the virus.

At Wednesday's press conference, Beshear announced there have been 1,346 total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kentucky, which is 204 new cases since Tuesday.

Beshear also reported eight new virus-related deaths for a total of 73 statewide.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department reported 168 confirmed cases in four of the region's counties Tuesday. That includes 13 total deaths, with no new deaths reported Wednesday.

