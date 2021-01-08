Menu

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing at former IRS site in Covington starts Monday

Free testing by appointment only
The former IRS parking lot on the west side of Johnson Street has been transformed into a drive-thru, by-appointment COVID-19 testing facility.
Posted at 4:51 PM, Jan 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-08 16:51:41-05

COVINGTON, Ky. — Starting Monday, the parking lot of Covington's former IRS site on Johnson Street will host free COVID-19 testing.

The tests are available by appointment only between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., and you can now sign up for a testing slot here. After receiving an appointment, it is important to print and bring your test voucher on the day of your appointment.

The site's address is 302 W. Fourth St., but drivers will access it from Johnson Street between Fourth and Third streets.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the federal surge testing site Friday in response to dramatically rising coronavirus case numbers.

Covington City Manager David Johnston said the site will be run by Kentucky's National Guard for now.

“We were approached by the Kentucky Department of Homeland Security asking for ideas on locations, and we immediately zeroed in on this site,” Johnston said in a release. “In the spirit of good, intergovernmental cooperation and to benefit public safety and the health of our citizens, we immediately worked out an agreement.”

On Friday, Kentucky reported 4,750 new cases of COVID-19, capping a three-day span of nearly 15,000 new cases. Health officials estimated the rise in cases is due to holiday gatherings.

