Why is Warren County the most-vaccinated county in our region?

Warren County is on a roll. About 43% of people who live there have started their COVID-19 vaccination, according to data collected by the Ohio Department of Health — a higher percentage than the statewide average or any of the eight counties that surround Warren, including Hamilton.

In fact, Warren is among the most-vaccinated counties in Ohio. Health commissioner Duane Stansbury chalks it up to accessibility: When getting vaccinated is easy, more people will do it.

“We’ve tried to set up the systems that make it as user-friendly (as possible) for the people that are trying to find the vaccine and be vaccinated,” he said.

The Warren County Public Health Department runs a hotline for appointments and questions, ensuring vaccine-seekers have an convenient point of contact with vaccine providers.

“It was so easy,” said Shirley Moore, who got her vaccine at Lebanon, Ohio’s drive-thru, walk-up clinic. “I just called the health department and they made an appointment for me.”

The pandemic has gone on “way too long,” Moore added.

About 40% of people in Hamilton County have started their vaccination process, according to ODH.

Local health leaders such as commissioner Greg Kesterman hope to hit 80% vaccination by July 4. That’s their numerical threshold for “herd immunity,” a situation in which COVID-19 can no longer spread because vulnerable hosts are too scarce.

To get there, the county is employing a similar strategy to Warren’s: Make it as easy as possible. Kesterman described collaborations with movie theaters and early voting centers in the works.