Local school districts to offer vaccination clinics to students after Pfizer approval

With the FDA giving emergency use authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 12 and up, some local schools are preparing to vaccinate students with parental consent.

“We really respect that this is a family’s individual decision,” Mason City Schools spokesperson Tracey Carson said. “And so we just want to be a resource for families.”

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Mason City Schools will open its student vaccine clinic to kids as young as 12-years-old starting Saturday.

“Certainly not something that we’re going to require or expect heading into the next school year, but based on even just my inbox alone today, I know there are a lot of families who have been excited about the ides of the vaccine being available for their younger children,” Carson said.

The clinic will also accept vaccine-seekers from outside the district.

“You do not have to be a Mason City Schools resident to do it,” Carson said.

Cincinnati Public Schools is discussing a similar idea.

The FDA has approved above 12,” CPS school board president Ryan Messer said. “I know a certain 13-year-old in our family is stoked about that.”

The prospect of in-house vaccinations being made available for students ages 12 to 15 looks promising.

Right now, there is no indication that any district in the Tri-State will require students to get vaccinated. Across the river, Covington Independent Schools does not have a clinic set up for its students but is referring students and families to the Healthpoint Family Care medical clinic to make an appointment.

“A lot of our families have been looking forward to having their 12-year-olds and 13-year-olds and 14-year-olds be able to have the vaccine,” Carson said. “That’s something, certainly again, that’s a family decision, but we’re really glad to be able to offer the clinic this Saturday just to make that a little easier.”

Information on the Mason clinic is available here. There’s a code to register for Mason Schools which is on the district’s website and anyone is welcome to use it.

