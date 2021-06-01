LIVE: Kentucky senior centers can reopen to full capacity June 11

Senior centers, closed in Kentucky for 15 months since the pandemic, can reopen to full capacity on June 11, Governor Andy Beshear announced on Tuesday.

On June 11, the Commonwealth was already slated to allow Kentucky businesses, venues and events to return to full capacity. The state's mask mandate will also be lifted on that day, except in "places where people are most vulnerable," Beshear said.

On May 28, Kentucky businesses were allowed to expand to 75% capacity and the state's curfew on bars and restaurants lifted completely.

