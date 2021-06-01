Watch
LIVE: Kentucky senior centers can reopen to full capacity June 11

Timothy D. Easley/AP
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear addresses the media following the return of a grand jury investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Gov. Beshear has made a request to the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to release the grand jury transcripts to the public. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Posted at 3:59 PM, Jun 01, 2021
Senior centers, closed in Kentucky for 15 months since the pandemic, can reopen to full capacity on June 11, Governor Andy Beshear announced on Tuesday.

On June 11, the Commonwealth was already slated to allow Kentucky businesses, venues and events to return to full capacity. The state's mask mandate will also be lifted on that day, except in "places where people are most vulnerable," Beshear said.

On May 28, Kentucky businesses were allowed to expand to 75% capacity and the state's curfew on bars and restaurants lifted completely.

Watch the update live below:

