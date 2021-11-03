Here's how to get your 5-11 year old vaccinated

CINCINNATI — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s has formally recommended COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11.

Children can officially get the first dose of the vaccine starting Wednesday.

Health leaders say the first step for parents Wednesday is to call their child’s pediatrician to schedule an appointment.

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center plans to begin vaccinating children at its Avondale campus Wednesday after receiving their first shipment Tuesday morning. They will expand the service to other locations in the coming days. Click here to learn how to schedule a vaccine at Children's.

Health Departments and other clinics across Greater Cincinnati also received their shipment of vaccine doses Tuesday morning.

They came in boxes filled with dry ice and will remain at required temperature until they are needed.

“The more people in a community that are protected, the fewer opportunities for that virus to spread,” said Clermont County Public Health Communications Coordinator Keith Robinson.

Clermont County Public Health says before health departments can administer the vaccines to 5 to 11 year olds, the Ohio Department of Health must sign off on the CDC approval for emergency use.

“It's still going to be a few days,” said Robinson.

Clermont County received 300 doses. Ten clinics in the county also received doses. Springdale Public Health District says it received 300. Cincinnati Health Department received 300 doses. Hamilton County Public Health received 1,200 doses.

“You know, the numbers at Children’s Hospital for the past six months have just kept going up and up, higher and higher with kids really sick with COVID. So, this is exciting to get us started on this,” said Nurse Christa Easton.

Records show 15 Ohio children under the age of 18 have died due to COVID-19. In addition, 2,057 have been hospitalized. Kentucky and Indiana do not list those numbers on their reporting dashboard.

Some health departments will allow walk-ins. Others will require appointments through Armorvax.

Pharmacies are also available with the vaccine. However, there are limitations. Some pharmacies will not vaccinate anyone under seven. Some will not vaccinate anyone under the age of nine.

