How Ohio, Ky. officials are handling pause of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

AP
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Posted at 11:26 AM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 12:45:11-04

State officials announced changes in vaccination efforts on Tuesday after top health organizations recommended a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The move comes after The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said they were recommending a pause after receiving reports that six people developed "rare and severe" blood clots after receiving the vaccine.

So far, nearly 7 million Americans have received a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Dr. Peter Marks, the director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said during a press conference Tuesday that the clotting events led to the death of one patient and that another patient remains in critical condition.

The pause is expected to last at least several days and could last up to a week.

OHIO

Hamilton County Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman will address how the county will handle vaccination efforts during the Hamilton County Commissioners staff meeting at 1 p.m.

State officials announced Tuesday morning they would halt the use of the vaccine.

KENTUCKY

Kentucky has received 210,000 Johnson & Johnson doses, and while the governor did not specify just how many doses have been administered, he said 60,000 of those doses were received just last week.

Beshear said no side effects have been reported in the state, and that most of the J&J doses have been given out via the state’s independent pharmacies and correctional institutions.

The pause will not lead to the closure of Kentucky's mass vaccination sites, as they mostly have Pfzier and Moderna doses. However, Beshear recognized the pause will affect vaccinating some of the state’s hardest to reach populations, like people who are incarcerated and people experiencing homelessness.

Beshear said Kentuckians with an appointment to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than four to five days out should hold the appointment in case the vaccine is allowed to be administered again. Anyone with an appointment in the next few days should reach out to their provider.

Senior Reporter Larry Seward is focusing his reporting on the COVID-19 vaccine to bring you answers and information. Contact Larry at 513-667-4804 or larry.seward@wcpo.com.