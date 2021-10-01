Federal court rules health care workers will have to get vaccine or exception

A federal court ruled Friday that local health care workers will have to get a COVID-19 vaccine or get an exception from their employer.

Friday was the deadline for workers at the major hospital groups in our area to be vaccinated.

US District Court Judge Timothy Black ruled the plaintiffs did not meet the legal standard for an order to block the vaccine requirement.

He also said the plaintiffs were using unsupported conspiracy theories as part of their claims.

You may recall that that last month, a federal judge in Northern Kentucky also denied a lawsuit filed by Saint Elizabeth workers to block the vaccine requirement.