Federal judge denies injunction against St. Elizabeth Healthcare vaccine mandate

COVINGTON, Ky. — A federal judge ruled against a request for a temporary injunction to prevent St. Elizabeth Healthcare from imposing a COVID-19 vaccination mandate on employees.

In his ruling, U.S. Judge David Bunning stated plaintiffs in the case "have not established a strong likelihood of success on the merits with respect to their claims under the ADA and Title VII" in terms of stopping St. Elizabeth Healthcare from requiring vaccination in terms of employment.

St. Elizabeth was one of six Tri-State hospitals that announced a mandate in August. St. Elizabeth, UC Health and Cincinnati Children's all have a deadline for compliance of Oct. 1.

Bunning heard oral arguments Wednesday in the suit representing more than 40 St. Elizabeth employees seeking to stop enforcement of the mandate.

Read the full ruling below.