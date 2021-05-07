Fact Check Friday: Can people vaccinated against COVID-19 pass side effects to unvaccinated people?

One of the biggest fights against the coronavirus right now is vaccine hesitancy. The latest CDC data about vaccinations shows a little more than 32% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated -- far from the 70% health experts say is the minimum threshold for herd immunity.

For several weeks, the target of much of the misinformation online seems to be centered around pregnancy and fertility.

In one post, an influencer claims women are "experiencing severe side effects from people around them having received this jab," or that a vaccinated person can "shed" virus particles, specifically affecting unvaccinated women's periods or pregnancy.

We have found no scientific document or source that says it is possible to shed virus particles from anyone vaccinated with one of the mRNA vaccines or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Additionally, as we reported on Fact Check Friday in February, the World Health Orgnization said "the vaccines we give cannot cause infertility."

The findings of a CDC study published in February also showed many more women (79%) experiencing side effects from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, but "no unusual or unexpected reporting patterns were detected."

In April, the New England Journal of Medicine reported preliminary findings of vaccine safety in people who are pregnant and said its study "did not show obvious safety signals among pregnant persons who received mRNA Covid-19 vaccines."

The overwhelming consensus from doctors and other health leaders is that the vaccines are safe and effective at holding off the most serious cases of COVID-19, and that if you have questions or concerns, to talk to your doctor.

You can send in your ideas for Fact Check Friday to adrian.whitsett@wcpo.com.