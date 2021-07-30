Fact Check Friday: Are COVID-19 vaccines causing the delta variant?

The short answer is no, this is more misinformation spread by memes online.

Much like memes popping up which state the delta variant isn't real, memes are now claiming the delta variant is caused by the COVID-19 vaccines. This is false.

The delta variant was first identified in October 2020 in India. That's about two months before the first emergency approved Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was administered in the United States.

The delta variant is also just one of eight variants of the virus, according to the World Health Organization. Another variant, the iota variant, was detected in the U.S. in November 2020. The delta variant is the focus now because of it's high transmission rate and its level of aggression.

"Delta is a thousand times of what it was with the alpha, which means it really has the capability, and in fact, in the real world is doing it, it can transmit," Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN. "So nothing changed about the science. It was the virus that changed."

Officials are still working to overcome vaccine hesitancy. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is using his own campaign funds to buy radio ads urging Kentuckians to get vaccinated.

So no, doctors said the vaccines aren't spreading and didn't create the delta variant, but the vaccines do offer the best protection against them.