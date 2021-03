CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Health Department has appointment times available for COVID-19 vaccinations this weekend.

They are making appointments for Tier 1C and 1B eligible patients at two sites.

The Duke Energy Convention Center is distributing vaccinations from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The Cintas Center on Xavier’s campus is accepting appointments for vaccinations Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Registration is required. Schedule an appointment here.