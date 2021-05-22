Deadline announced for first Vax-a-Million drawing

Vaccinated Ohioans have one more day to sign up for the state's first Vax-a-Million lottery drawing.

The Ohio Department of Health said millions of vaccinated Ohioans have already signed up for a chance to win a million dollars, or a chance at a college scholarship for applicants under 18. As of Thursday, ODH said it saw a 28% increase in vaccination rates among Ohioans 16 and older since the announcement of the state's Vax-a-Million campaign.

The deadline to be entered for the first of five weekly drawings is this Sunday, May 23, at 11:59 p.m. Prizes will be announced on Wednesdays from May 26 to June 23.

ODH said you only need to sign up once to be eligible to win one of five drawings -- all duplicate entries will be removed. If selected, the winner will need to provide proof of vaccination in order to receive their prize.

Interested? You can enter your own name at ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 1-833-427-5634.