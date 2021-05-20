ODH: Vax-a-Million lottery encouraging more Ohioans to get their COVID-19 shot

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health reported Thursday a 28% increase in vaccination rates among Ohioans 16 and older since the announcement of the state's Vax-a-Million campaign.

The lottery, which was announced May 13, gives Ohioans 18 and older with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine the chance to win one of five $1 million prizes. Ohioans ages 12-17 with a at least their first dose also have the chance to win one of five full ride scholarships to any state college or university.

According to ODH data, vaccinations in people age 16 and older dropped by 25% the weekend of May 7-10 compared to the weekend of April 30 to May 3.

The weekend following the announcement of the lottery, vaccinations rates for the same age group shot up 28%, ODH data shows.

“This dramatic increase in vaccinations indicates that the Vax-a-Million drawing has been impactful in creating momentum for vaccinations throughout Ohio,” said ODH director Stephanie McCloud in a news release. “We are grateful that the drawings are helping spur Ohioans to take this important measure to protect their health, their loved ones, and their community. Vaccines are our best tool to return to the lives we remember from before the pandemic.”

So far, more than 1 million people have entered into the drawing for $1 million, and tens of thousands of teens have entered to win scholarships.

Prizes will be announced on Wednesdays from May 26 to June 23.

All Ohioans age 12 and older are currently eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19. To register for an appointment or find walk-in clinics, click here or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

Interested? You can enter your own name at ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 1-833-427-5634.

