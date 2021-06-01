CVS to offer prizes for people who get vaccinated against COVID-19

Ohioans can win a million dollars or a full-ride scholarship to college, but now anyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccine at CVS can win a prize.

CVS joins the growing list of companies and state governments who are offering prizes to people who get vaccinated. Kroger recently announced they would give away $1 million in prizes and free groceries for a year to some people who receive the vaccine.

CVS's sweepstakes is open to anyone who receives the vaccine at a CVS. Once vaccinated, that person has the chance to win $5,000 cash, tropical vacations, VIP passes and trips to the Super Bowl and much more.

