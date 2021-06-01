Watch
NewsCoronavirusCOVID Vaccine

Actions

CVS to offer prizes for people who get vaccinated against COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright CVS Health
<a href="https://cvshealth.com/newsroom/media-gallery-and-corporate-logos/cvs-pharmacy-store-sign">CVS Health</a>
CVS Is Waiving Delivery Fees On Prescription Medications During Coronavirus Outbreak
Posted at 6:30 AM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 06:30:11-04

Ohioans can win a million dollars or a full-ride scholarship to college, but now anyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccine at CVS can win a prize.

RELATED: Ohio Vax-a-Million lottery opens: 'We got to protect ourselves with a little bit of greed'

CVS joins the growing list of companies and state governments who are offering prizes to people who get vaccinated. Kroger recently announced they would give away $1 million in prizes and free groceries for a year to some people who receive the vaccine.

CVS's sweepstakes is open to anyone who receives the vaccine at a CVS. Once vaccinated, that person has the chance to win $5,000 cash, tropical vacations, VIP passes and trips to the Super Bowl and much more.

To learn more about the sweepstakes at CVS, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New York reports first coronavirus-related death in state

Coronavirus

Coronavirus/COVID-19 Resources and Quick Facts

11:03 AM, Apr 13, 2020

Senior Reporter Larry Seward is focusing his reporting on the COVID-19 vaccine to bring you answers and information. Contact Larry at 513-667-4804 or larry.seward@wcpo.com.