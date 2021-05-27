Kroger announces plan to give $1 million payouts, free groceries to some vaccinated people

Kroger is giving out potentially life-changing prizes for vaccinated people starting the week of June 1.

The grocery store chain announced Thursday it planned to distribute five $1 million payouts and 50 chances to win free groceries for a year in a bid to encourage and reward COVID-19 vaccination. The company did not clarify who would be eligible for these prizes or how they would enter to win.

"The faster we reach community immunity, the sooner we can all get back to enjoying backyard barbecues, live music and gathering for special occasions," said Kroger chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen in a news release.

The program is part of a collaboration with the Biden administration to promote an increase in the number of vaccinations nationwide. The nationwide goal is to get at least 70% of adults in the U.S. their first dose by July 10.

Official rules and eligibility will be announced by Kroger Health next week.