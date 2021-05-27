Watch
NewsCoronavirusCOVID Vaccine

Actions

Kroger announces plan to give $1 million payouts, free groceries to some vaccinated people

items.[0].image.alt
Scott Wegener
Kroger Store Tylersville Road in West Chester
Kroger_West Chester.PNG
Posted at 5:53 PM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 17:55:18-04

Kroger is giving out potentially life-changing prizes for vaccinated people starting the week of June 1.

The grocery store chain announced Thursday it planned to distribute five $1 million payouts and 50 chances to win free groceries for a year in a bid to encourage and reward COVID-19 vaccination. The company did not clarify who would be eligible for these prizes or how they would enter to win.

"The faster we reach community immunity, the sooner we can all get back to enjoying backyard barbecues, live music and gathering for special occasions," said Kroger chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen in a news release.

The program is part of a collaboration with the Biden administration to promote an increase in the number of vaccinations nationwide. The nationwide goal is to get at least 70% of adults in the U.S. their first dose by July 10.

Official rules and eligibility will be announced by Kroger Health next week.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New York reports first coronavirus-related death in state

Coronavirus

Coronavirus/COVID-19 Resources and Quick Facts

11:03 AM, Apr 13, 2020

Senior Reporter Larry Seward is focusing his reporting on the COVID-19 vaccine to bring you answers and information. Contact Larry at 513-667-4804 or larry.seward@wcpo.com.