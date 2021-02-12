Menu

COVID vaccination hub at NKY Convention Center up and running after delayed opening

Winter storm delayed Thursday opening
Lucy May | WCPO
The Northern Kentucky Convention Center opened as a makeshift homeless shelter on March 21, 2020, to shelter people who are homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Posted at 2:14 PM, Feb 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-12 14:14:14-05

COVINGTON, Ky. — After this week's winter storms delayed its planned opening on Thursday, Kroger Health's COVID vaccination hub at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center was up and running Friday.

A spokesperson for Kroger confirmed Friday afternoon that day's vaccination appointments were going as scheduled.

On Tuesday, in anticipation of the snow and ice storm making its way to the commonwealth the next day, Gov. Andy Beshear said the hub's Feb. 11 opening would be postponed.

"We don't want people to get harmed coming to get vaccinated at certain sites," the governor said.

Beshear said all appointments made for Thursday were automatically rescheduled for Feb. 18 at the same time and location.

Senior Reporter Larry Seward is focusing his reporting on the COVID-19 vaccine to bring you answers and information. Contact Larry at 513-667-4804 or larry.seward@wcpo.com.