COVID vaccination hub at NKY Convention Center up and running after delayed opening

COVINGTON, Ky. — After this week's winter storms delayed its planned opening on Thursday, Kroger Health's COVID vaccination hub at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center was up and running Friday.

A spokesperson for Kroger confirmed Friday afternoon that day's vaccination appointments were going as scheduled.

On Tuesday, in anticipation of the snow and ice storm making its way to the commonwealth the next day, Gov. Andy Beshear said the hub's Feb. 11 opening would be postponed.

"We don't want people to get harmed coming to get vaccinated at certain sites," the governor said.

Beshear said all appointments made for Thursday were automatically rescheduled for Feb. 18 at the same time and location.