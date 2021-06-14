Watch
Cincinnati Zoo offers free admission to people getting vaccinated on-site Tuesday

Posted at 5:04 PM, Jun 14, 2021
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is offering free admission to anyone getting vaccinated at the zoo on Tuesday.

The City of Cincinnati’s Mobile Vaccination unit will be located outside the World of the Insect building Tues, June 15 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

To gain free admission, people need to show their vaccination appointment information at the gate.

Appointments can be made here.

Senior Reporter Larry Seward is focusing his reporting on the COVID-19 vaccine to bring you answers and information. Contact Larry at 513-667-4804 or larry.seward@wcpo.com.