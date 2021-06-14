Cincinnati Zoo offers free admission to people getting vaccinated on-site Tuesday

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is offering free admission to anyone getting vaccinated at the zoo on Tuesday.
Free vaccinations June 15 at the Cincinnati Zoo from 10am-3pm! Each vaccine recipient gets free admission to the Cincinnati Zoo that day! Owl see you there! More info and registration here: https://t.co/w9BaVN08NN pic.twitter.com/taKTChApYG— Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) June 14, 2021
The City of Cincinnati’s Mobile Vaccination unit will be located outside the World of the Insect building Tues, June 15 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
To gain free admission, people need to show their vaccination appointment information at the gate.
Appointments can be made here.