400 Pfizer vaccine doses available at Hamilton County walk-up clinic

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Hamilton County commissioners hope hundreds of people show up to the Hamilton County Board of Elections for the county's first ever walk-up vaccine clinic.

No pre-registration is required to get one of the 400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Hamilton County public health commissioner Greg Kesterman said the health department is trying something new, hoping to light a spark in folks who aren't vaccinated.

Just last weekend, the Dearborn County health department made 800 doses available at their clinic but turnout was much lower than expected. Kesterman hopes that's not the case at the walk-up vaccine clinic.

"We're really just working really hard to try different methods to keep people excited, to keep people engaged and to give different options for the vaccine,” Kesterman said. “Throughout this pandemic, if somebody wanted to get vaccinated, they've been forced to try 10 different websites three times a day to find an appointment."

It comes days after the Johnson & Johnson single shot was paused. Pfizer will be used at the walk-up clinic.

The health department doesn't want people to lose faith in the safety of the vaccines. So far, 37% of people in Hamilton County have at least started one dose.

The walk-up vaccine clinic starts at 11 a.m. Thursday and runs until 5 p.m. at the Hamilton County Board of Elections.