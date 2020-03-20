Coronavirus sends Michael Haley, co-workers filing for unemployment

Editor’s note: With our coronavirus coverage, our goal is not to alarm you but to equip you with the information you need. We will try to keep things in context and focus on helping you make decisions. See a list of resources and frequently asked questions at the end of this story.

NEWPORT, Ky. - Michael Haley saw it coming when he was called in on his day off.

“If the pilots aren’t flying, people aren’t flying, that’s our business. All of a sudden, Tuesday ended and I was out of a job,” Haley said.

Haley is one of about 30 employees laid off at Executive Transportation in Newport as business there came to a startling halt in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

He’s now one of the thousands dealing with unemployment in the Tri-State.

“In the climate now, everything is changing very quickly … I’m trying to stay as focused and positive as possible,” Haley said.

“They don’t want this, nor do we,” said Andrew Duncan, director of HR and marketing at Executive Transportation.

Duncan said the company, which operates airport shuttles, charter buses and more vehicles, saw a drastic drop in rides because people aren't traveling.

“Because the revenue has really died in a lot of ways, for the moment, we’ve had to make cuts so we can survive as a company,” Duncan said. “People that we love, that we care for… It’s been really hard.”

Unemployment requests have spiked by 1,100% in Ohio alone! Last week, there were only 6,500. This week, there are 78,000.

Ohio has loosened its requirements, allowing those affected by the coronavirus closures to apply for unemployment.

Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana are taking unemployment applications online and working to loosen waiting periods and restrictions.

“It was easy,” Haley said. “Going online and registering is very easy."

Haley has registered and will officially file next week.

“My wife and I sat down and I have a long list of honey-do’s to keep myself busy,” Haley said.

But he’d rather be working.

“I’m ready to go back to work,” Haley said.

