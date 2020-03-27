LIVE: Beshear giving daily update on COVID-19 at 5 p.m. Friday

Editor’s note: With our coronavirus coverage, our goal is not to alarm you but to equip you with the information you need. We will try to keep things in context and focus on helping you make decisions. See a list of resources and frequently asked questions here.

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Gov. Andy Beshear announced two additional coronavirus-related deaths and 54 new cases at his daily press conference Friday.

One of the victims was a 75-year-old woman from Fayette County. Beshear said a man also died, bringing the death toll from coronavirus in the state to seven and confirmed cases in the commonwealth to 302.

The governor on Thursday confirmed there are 248 positive COVID-19 cases statewide, 50 more cases since Wednesday.

At his daily press conference Thursday, Beshear said a 90-year-old man in a Perry County nursing home tested positive for the virus. He was removed and taken into isolated medical care.

The governor is asking officials to monitor basketball courts, public parks and state parks to make sure social distancing rules are being followed.

Northern Kentucky Health also announced Thursday that there are currently 19 positive cases of coronavirus in the region, including 12 cases in Kenton County, four in Boone County and three in Campbell County.

“The next two to three weeks are going to be absolutely critical in our battle against the coronavirus,” Beshear said Wednesday. “What you are doing is working. Your sacrifice is helpful. What we have done and the steps we are taking are helping. I am proud of what we are doing, but in these next two weeks we have to do even better.”

Earlier this week, Beshear also ordered non-essential retail stores closed effective Monday night to stop the spread of the virus. You can read the full order here.

Kentucky is also going to experiment with drive-thru coronavirus testing centers starting Monday. If that testing is successful, Beshear said, they would look at expanding the testing program.

Beshear also said the National Guard and additional law enforcement officers would be deployed at hospitals beginning this week to keep those inside the hospitals safe.

